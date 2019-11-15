Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $786,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 231.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $153.83 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

