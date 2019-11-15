Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have $24.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 324,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,882. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.59. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 268,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,181 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 129,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

