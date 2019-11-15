Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 20%

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 55,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 79,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $6.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

