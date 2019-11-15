Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price target on Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 65,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,507.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.39. Herc has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). Herc had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

