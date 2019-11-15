Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Hermitage Offshore Services stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 963,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 658.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

