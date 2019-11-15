Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$19.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$18.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heroux Devtek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.08.

Heroux Devtek stock opened at C$18.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36. Heroux Devtek has a twelve month low of C$11.05 and a twelve month high of C$20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $671.61 million and a P/E ratio of 21.17.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

