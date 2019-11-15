Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. UBS Group currently has $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.03. 11,010,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,960,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,389 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 198,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

