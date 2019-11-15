High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the company’s current price.

TSE:HWO traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 million and a P/E ratio of 595.00. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.11 and a 12-month high of C$4.05.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

