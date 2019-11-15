Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT) Shares Down 0.5%

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89), approximately 1,609 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.96).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 899.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 899.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 million and a PE ratio of 14.85.

In other news, insider David Kingerlee sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.63), for a total transaction of £12,638 ($16,513.79).

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

