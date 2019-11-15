Holzgrefe Richard Buys 500,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00.

MPW stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 5,225,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,742,000 after buying an additional 6,974,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 2,531,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,799,000 after buying an additional 1,438,268 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,670.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,492,000 after buying an additional 1,379,158 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,895,000 after buying an additional 1,178,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

