Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Home Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.30, 24,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 781% from the average session volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

About Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.