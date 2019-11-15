Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) shares rose 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.37 and last traded at C$31.95, approximately 186,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 304,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

HCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$34.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.77.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

