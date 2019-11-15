Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Trading 3% Higher

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.02, 123,722 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 122,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.