HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) versus Urban Edge Properties (OTCMKTS:UE) Critical Contrast

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Urban Edge Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Edge Properties 1 0 1 0 2.00

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.67 billion 4.80 $2.46 billion N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 6.10 $105.15 million $1.31 15.92

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties.

Profitability

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 28.69% 11.11% 3.95%

Dividends

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.