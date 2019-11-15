HSBC Downgrades WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) to Hold

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.70. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065. WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

