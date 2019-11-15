HSBC Upgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Buy

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PAGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,830. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,599,000 after buying an additional 1,492,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,212,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 1,669,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 823,013 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 518.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 941,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 789,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,912,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,546,000 after purchasing an additional 753,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

