Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) versus Voltari (NYSE:VLTC) Critical Review

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and Voltari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 0 0 6 0 3.00 Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Voltari.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Voltari’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $728.42 million 7.50 $99.37 million $1.86 18.95 Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Voltari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 5.94% 1.27% 0.65% Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95%

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Voltari does not pay a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Voltari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000 and the Russell 3000 indices.

Voltari Company Profile

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

