Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.64 ($69.34).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €41.32 ($48.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

