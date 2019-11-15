Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $350.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Humana traded as high as $340.15 and last traded at $335.58, with a volume of 141892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.81.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

About Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.