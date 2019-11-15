HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of HV Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HV Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:HVBC opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.05. HV Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.