IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IAA (NYSE:IAA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.50, but opened at $43.10. IAA shares last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 46,213 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

