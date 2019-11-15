IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IAC. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.85.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $221.84. 22,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 38,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total transaction of $9,934,246.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,451 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,371.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $765,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,402 shares of company stock worth $29,975,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.