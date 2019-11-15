IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) Director Buys C$55,432.00 in Stock

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) Director Dale Elson Richmond purchased 10,400 shares of IBI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$245,180.

IBG stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.35 million and a P/E ratio of 11.81. IBI Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.67 and a 52-week high of C$5.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.82.

Several research firms recently commented on IBG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

