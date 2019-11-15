Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ICON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 139,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,195. Iconix Brand Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

