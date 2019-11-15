IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew Sells 1,497 Shares

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $162.06. 484,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,278. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.73. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $173.84.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 33.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IDEX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in IDEX by 1,001.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 88.2% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.