Immuron (ASX:IMC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 51,600 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.13.

Immuron Company Profile (ASX:IMC)

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

