IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 197,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

IMPAC Mortgage stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 787,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 606,685 shares in the last quarter.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.