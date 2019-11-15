Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

VRNT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.62. 11,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,072. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,776,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,458,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after purchasing an additional 556,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 43.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,965,000 after purchasing an additional 601,549 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 38.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,978,000 after purchasing an additional 285,974 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 899,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

