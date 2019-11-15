IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 9,500 Shares

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 500 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $17,610.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00.

PI stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $34.23. 587,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,765. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $802.15 million, a P/E ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 2.67.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

