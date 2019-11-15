IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $34.23, 587,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 305,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Specifically, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,794 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PI. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 304,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 130,719 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,364,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,857,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMPINJ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

