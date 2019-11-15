IMV (NYSE:IMV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of IMV opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. IMV has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IMV by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IMV by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

