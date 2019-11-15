Independent Research Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €230.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €227.00 ($263.95).

FRA ALV opened at €218.50 ($254.07) on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €215.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €209.33.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

