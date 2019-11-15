Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €35.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.45 ($41.22).

Shares of DPW traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €34.34 ($39.92). The company had a trading volume of 3,291,212 shares. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.53.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

