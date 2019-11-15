Independent Research Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARL. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.89 ($32.43).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €26.84 ($31.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.79. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a fifty-two week high of €33.32 ($38.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.