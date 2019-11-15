Industrial Alliance Securities Increases Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$8.75

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Shares of CMG stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 89,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,283. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.03 million and a PE ratio of 28.21.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.