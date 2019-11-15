Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €22.70 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Metzler set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.64 ($23.99).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

