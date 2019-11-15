INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Scott Juda purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $77,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 1,556.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.40. 12,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.83 and a quick ratio of 20.94. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on INmune Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Monday.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

