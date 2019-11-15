InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for InnerWorkings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for InnerWorkings’ FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered InnerWorkings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

INWK stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 million, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.33. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $286.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.83 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the third quarter worth about $1,720,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 53.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

