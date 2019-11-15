Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Trading Up 0%

Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 39,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter.

In other Innovative Food news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 248,310 shares of Innovative Food stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $139,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 861,425 shares of company stock worth $475,886 in the last ninety days.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food products, including seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils, and aged vinegars.

