Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Earns “Sell” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.47 and a beta of 1.59. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the second quarter worth about $39,679,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inphi by 11,058.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 622,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 617,255 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Inphi by 229.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after acquiring an additional 534,474 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 326.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 451,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,930,000 after acquiring an additional 254,115 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

