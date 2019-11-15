Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IPHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. Inphi has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -130.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Inphi by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 65.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the second quarter valued at $666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inphi in the second quarter valued at $39,679,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

