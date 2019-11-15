Insider Buying: Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) insider Schlederer John bought 50,000 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:AKG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 3,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,489. Asanko Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Asanko Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,626,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903,800 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.