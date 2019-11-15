Insider Buying: Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Buys $583,500.00 in Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,869,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,818,337.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Athenex by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATNX. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

