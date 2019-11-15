Insider Buying: CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $134.14. The company had a trading volume of 275,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,352,000 after acquiring an additional 207,370 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,357,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,822,000 after acquiring an additional 99,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,629,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,773,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,201,000 after acquiring an additional 329,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after acquiring an additional 404,726 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

