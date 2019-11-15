Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £151.13 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge bought 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £151.13 ($197.48).

Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 119 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.37).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 115 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($196.85).

FGP opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16. FirstGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25.

FGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 124.14 ($1.62).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

