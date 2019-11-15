Insider Buying: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Acquires $89,850.00 in Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 5,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerald K. Dittmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Jerald K. Dittmer bought 5,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00.

Shares of FLXS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,935. The company has a market capitalization of $143.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.21 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $578,000. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

