Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 1,995 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $274,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCA opened at $134.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

