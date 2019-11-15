Insider Selling: Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) CEO Roderick Wong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $73,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roderick Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Roderick Wong purchased 13,000 shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $132,210.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Roderick Wong acquired 25,000 shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,665. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Company Profile

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries in North America or Europe.

