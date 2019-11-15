Insider Selling: IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director Sells $1,065,596.00 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IDEX stock opened at $161.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 67,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

