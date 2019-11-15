Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $197,520.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $197,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,594 shares in the company, valued at $453,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kadant by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

